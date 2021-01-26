JCC is open, has openings for childcare and fitness

VESTAL, NY – The JCC is welcoming back its members and inviting new ones as it offers childcare and exercise programs with COVID safety in mind.

The Youth Department and Early Childhood Center have available slots.

The ECC offers daycare from infant care through Universal pre-K.

And the youth department has after school programming plus a new school-age program for students who are engaged in virtual learning but can’t stay home alone.

Adult and Youth Coordinator Harry Cohen says the JCC staff assist the students with schoolwork, homework, and the technology required for remote learning.

“We’re just a really fun environment. Most people recognize us mainly for our summer camp program and after school, and this is our first time that we’re really doing, well for anyone, something new like this. But, I think the fact that we have such a big fun environment really advocates what we stand for,” says Cohen.

The pool and fitness center are also open.

Slots for both are available to members of the JCC, but have to be signed up for in advance.

Each session is for 45 minutes of exercise at the top of the hour, which allows for 15 minutes of cleaning between sessions.

The JCC also has fitness classes, such as yoga and Pilates, and youth or private swim lessons open to all.

Aquatics Director Nate Dingman says members have been excited to return.

“Overwhelmingly they’ve been really happy about it. They love being back here. It’s a good thing for them to be able to work out again. They’re so happy to be able to come in and either swim or lift weights as they choose,” says Dingman.

To sign up for slots for childcare, fitness classes, or to become a member, call 724-2417.