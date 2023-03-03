VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A kids extravaganza is returning to the JCC this weekend following a 2-year pandemic hiatus.

The annual Purim Carnival is this Sunday from 1 to 3:30.

The festival features lots of kids games and affordable carnival food such as popcorn, snow cones and cotton candy.

Plus, everyone is encouraged to dress up in costume.

Purim commemorates the bravery of Queen Esther who saved the Jews from the evil Hamen.

One traditional delicacy is the hamantaschen cookie which comes in 3 flavors, raspberry, apricot and funfetti chocolate with sprinkles.

Adult & Youth Program Coordinator Harrison Cohen says, “The hamantaschen cookies are in the shape of a triangle. They symbolize Hamen’s hat. Because we defeated Hamen, we’re eating his hat to commence he’s no longer with us. Get rid of him. And they’re great cookies too. And we made our own this year as well.”

This year’s carnival has a Pokemon theme.

And there are plenty of games including bean bag toss, target shooting and a frog launcher.

Plus a bounce house, an inflatable obstacle course, lollipop pull, balloon animals and face painting.

Camp & Youth Director Nora Graven says, “We’re all about family and our community and creating these experiences for the kids that are just magical.”

Kids win tickets playing the games that they can turn in for prizes from the prize room.

The Purim Carnival runs from 1 until 3:30 on Sunday.

Admission is $5 per kid and $1 per adult with a maximum cost of $20 per family.