JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tonight at 5:30, the Johnson City Central School District will host its tenth-annual Athletes 2 Athletes (A2A) charity basketball game.

The game features the K-8 staff vs. the high school staff and is often coached by current students.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar will also be returning this year to play in the game.

A2A is a non-profit run by JC high school students that’s goal is to make a difference in the Johnson City community beyond the playing field.

Each year, A2A donates proceeds from the event to a specific local cause. In the past it has given to the Make-A-Wish foundation to benefit an ill JC student, aided two JC children with terminal illnesses, donated to the Ronald McDonald House of New York, funded the completion of a Habitat for Humanity home in JC, and much more.

The majority of funds from this year’s event will benefit the Broome County Humane Society.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for students. Those who bring a donation for the Humane Society will get in for free.

Since 2011, A2A has raised nearly $70,000 through ticket sales, raffles, door prizes, 50/50, A2A merchandise, and concessions.

To learn more about A2A, you can visit jca2a.com.