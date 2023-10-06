JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Senior Center has made several new facility upgrades since being awarded grants from the county and the state.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Broome County Executive Jason Garnar held a news conference at the senior center to unveil a new digital sign on the front lawn.

The sign was purchased with a $20,000 grant from the state assembly, and an additional $20,000 through the county’s Small Community Grant Fund.

The executive director of the senior center, Kim Robinson says that the new sign will inform the community about happenings and attract new visitors.

“We’re using it to promote classes and activities, our daily lunch program, special events and fundraisers. And we’re quickly seeing a positive response to the messages that we display on it. A recent fundraising message for event space rentals generated several new inquiries, a great thing for a non-profit,” said Robinson.

Robinson says that the new sign couldn’t have come at a better time, as the center is celebrating its 40th anniversary on October 19.

Along with the sign, the grant funds were used to repair the parking lot. Including new seal coating, repainted parking lines, and several new handicapped spaces.