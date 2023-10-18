JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Johnson City resident is hoping to bring back a community tradition, better than ever.

Adam Brown is hosting a Town Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Johnson City Senior Center in hopes to form a committee to bring back the Johnson City Field Days.

Though Brown is a two-time elected trustee with the Village of Johson City, he says he is leading this group as a hopeful resident.

The event is free and open to the public. Brown will share a presentation with attendees on the topic and will be leading a community conversation to explore new ideas that will lead to the return of a once local favorite event.

Brown is hoping to bring back the JC Field Days for Labor Day weekend in year 2025.