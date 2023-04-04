JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Johnson City Police are looking to hear what residents and business owners in the village have to say regarding public safety.

The Department is planning a series of community meetings in different sections of JC to receive input from citizens.

The meetings are being lead by Community Engagement Officer Jay Peets, whose position is funded by Binghamton University.

During his first year in the position, Peets has sought to establish relationships with local business owners and residents in the downtown area.

These meetings now extend that effort across the village.

Officer Peets says, “As the Community Engagement Officer, meeting all of the people that I meet, it’s important to make these relationships and build these relationships and continue the commitment to our citizens.”

The first meeting takes place tomorrow at 6 p.m. at the Family Enrichment Network on Cherry Street.

Peets will start each meeting with a 15 minute long power point presentation providing some background on the operations of the department.

Then the rest of the time will be devoted to questions and comments from the public.

A center village meeting takes place May 3rd at 6 at the JC Senior Center on Brocton Street.

On May 10th, there will be a 4 p.m. meeting at the JC Police station focused on the business district.

The meetings conclude on June 1st at 6 p.m. with a meeting at JC High School.