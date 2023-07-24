JOHNSON CITY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Johnson City Police Benevolent Association have endorsed their choice candidate for the Broome County District Attorney election.

On July 17, the association formally announced their support of Republican candidate, Paul Battisti. Battisti has also received endorsements from other local law enforcement including the Police Benevolent Association of New York State, Binghamton Police Benevolent Association, NYS Union of Police Associations, Council 82, and Sheriff Fred Akshar.

In an official endorsement letter, Johnson City PBA President Joshua Bilek said, “The District Attorney plays a vital role in protecting our communities and we believe that Paul’s dedication to making Broome County a better, safer place to live will help effectively address the critical issues the citizens of Broome County face.” Bilek also said, “we encourage those in Broome County to elect Paul Battisti as their next District Attorney.”

Battisti beat current DA Michael Korchak in last month’s Republican Primary Election by more than 10 percentage points. He will be running on both the Republican and Conservative party lines in the November General Election against Democratic candidate, Matt Ryan.

“The men and women of the Johnson City Police work hard every day serving and protecting our community,” said Battisti. “It’s an honor to have their support in my campaign to bring common sense solutions to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office so our families feel safe again.”