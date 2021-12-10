JOHNSON CITY, NY – A Johnson City man has been released without bail after being arrested for raping a child.

JC Police charged 33 year-old Kevin Cochrane with rape, criminal sexual act, burglary, endangering the welfare of a child and use of a child in a sexual performance.

Police say they initially responded to a complaint that the female victim had received inappropriate messages on her cell phone.

Police say their investigation, which included searching Cochrane’s home, revealed that Cochrance had sexual intercourse with the girl.

After his arraignment, Cochrane was released even though the Broome County District Attorney’s Office argued that he could and should be held on bail.