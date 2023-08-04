BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Johnson City man is facing up to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a May 2023 crime.

Robert Fletcher, 35, admitted that on May 6, in the Village of Johnson City, he possessed two stolen debit cards and one stolen credit card. The Johnson City Police Department responded to a report of a male going through vehicles at 2:30 a.m. near Harry L. Drive and Academy Street. Fletcher, who matched the description of the individual, was stopped by police in the CVS parking lot on Main Street. He was found in possession of the stolen cards.

Fletcher has prior convictions for attempted burglary in 2015. He will be sentenced on November 8.

“This is a perfect example of ‘when you see something, say something.’ While residents are asleep, the men and women of law enforcement are out enforcing the law and keeping the community safe,” said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.