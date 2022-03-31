JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Johnson City Police Department is reporting the arrest of a Johnson City man on Wednesday.

27 year-old Jimmy Garcia was arrested after police responded to a report of a man displaying a handgun and threatening another man he knew on Reynolds Road in the Village.

Garcia then left the scene and was spotted by officers traveling on State Route 201.

A traffic stop was conducted on Grand Ave, where officers found a loaded, unregistered 9 mm handgun in Garcia’s car.

Garcia was arrested and was remanded to Broome County Jail without bail.