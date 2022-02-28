JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Johnson City Police Department is reporting the arrest of a Johnson City man after allegedly stabbing someone with a piece of glass.

Police responded to a domestic incident on Pratt Avenue report Sunday morning around 11. When they arrived, they found 31 year-old David Maiella armed with a large piece of glass.

Police say Maiella was attacked a male victim with the glass. Police ordered him to drop his weapon and he did without further incident.

The man sustained non-life threatening stab and slash wounds and was taken to the hospital. A further investigation revealed that earlier in the day Maiella had menaced a woman with a knife, which was later recovered by police.

A small child was also in the house at the time, and the child had a minor injury from failing.

All of those involved were taken to Wilson Hospital.

Maiella was charged with Assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Menacing and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was taken to Broome County Jail.