JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Hon. Gregory Thomas announced that he is running for re-election for Village of Johnson City Justice.

Thomas has held the position since he was appointed in 2015.

“I have been honored to serve The Village of Johnson City for the past Eight years and I am excited at the opportunity to tackle important issues in the Village and in the Court,” said Thomas. “I care very deeply about our community and want to make it stronger and safer for our residents and the visitors that choose to spend time in Johnson City.”

Thomas has over 30 years in law enforcement experience and was instrumental in bringing Central Arraignment to Broome County, which ensures counsel at arraignment for defendants when they are arrested.

The election will be held in November.