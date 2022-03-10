JOHNSON CITY, NY- A musical adaptation of Nickelodeon’s longest-running animated children’s sitcom is coming to Johnson City High School.

Bikini Bottom, an undersea city, is struck with danger and it’s up to a sponge to save the day.

While the play is fun and lighthearted, it also is a story of identity, crisis, and critiques politics of the modern era.

Several previews of the play took place today for the students to enjoy.

SpongeBob is played by junior Conor Morrison, who grew up watching the sitcom, says he’s ready.

“He wants to make a change but he doesn’t know how and that’s apart of the story. He’s trying to figure it out in any way he can, he just want’s to make the world a better place one fish at a time,” says Morrison.

The show takes place tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.

Tomorrow and Saturdays show starts at 7 pm and Sundays is at 3 in the auditorium.

Tickets are 9 dollars for adults, 8 for seniors and students, and 10 at the door.