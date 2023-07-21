JOHNSON CITY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Louisiana man has driven three days cross country, to beautify a Johnson City edifice with 1890’s inspired street art.

Brent Houzenga is an up-and-coming spray paint artist from none other than the Jazz Capital of the world, New Orleans. Two years ago, Houzenga was accepted to a program that connects Muralists to Building Owners. Houzenga specializes in painting people from old photographs.

He was invited to depict the rich history of Johnson City on the side of building on Boad street in JC. Houzenga says that he was inspired by George F. Johnsons legacy, so much so, that the entire mural are portraits of his face.

“When I was connected with John, and they started telling me about the city and George F. Johnson and just like how awesome he was. And he’s from this time period that I really connect with, it was just like a no brainer,” said Houzenga.

He says he budgeted two weeks to complete the mural but was pleasantly surprised with how much he got done in only four days. Houzenga says he takes inspiration from people who make impacts in their community no matter how big or small. Throughout the mural you can read phrases, describing Johnson’s legacy, such as Men of vision and Home of the Square Deal.