JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Central School District Board of Education has approved a new middle school principal.

The district announced on Wednesday that Julie Beard has been appointed as the new Johnson City Middle School Principal.

Beard began her career with the district in 2000 and taught in the music department for 21 years before serving as the middle school assistant principal for the past two years.

“I am honored to be appointed as the Johnson City Middle School Principal,” said Beard. “Over the past two years, I’ve worked alongside the middle school staff and with Wildcat families to create a positive learning environment for our students. I look forward to continuing to make JCMS a wonderful place to learn, teach and grow.”