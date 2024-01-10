JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City School District officially added its first fully electric bus to its fleet.

Johnson City held a ribbon cutting this afternoon in front of the new, EV school bus.

The school says the new bus is a zero emissions vehicle.

JC says the bus will start its routes in the busiest and most trafficked areas in the district, since those areas experience the highest amount of diesel exhaust pollution.

Along with the EV bus, the district has also purchased a fully electric van and a truck.

The van is already getting used to transport goods to and from the school’s food and clothing center.

JC’s Assistant Superintendent for Administration, Elisa Eaton says the new vehicles will do more than save our planet, they will serve as a model for the community and for its students.

“The advantages of this electric bus extend beyond its environmental impact. It serves as an educational tool, offering our students firsthand experience with cutting edge technology, and encouraging them to be environmentally conscious citizens. It is not just a means of transportation, it’s a mobile classroom,” said Eaton.

The district says that it will provide professional development for drivers, monitors, and mechanics to prepare for the transition over to electric.

JC’s average bus route is less than 100 miles of travel per day, and the average range of an electric bus is just around 100 miles.

Johnson City says that most EV buses will have a four-hour charging period in the middle of each day, and a 12-hour charge overnight.

New York State has mandated that all new school buses purchased must be electric by 2027 and all school bus fleets be all electric by 2035.

The state says it has budgeted $500 million yo help school districts make the transition.

JC says it did receive some grants to assist with its purchases.