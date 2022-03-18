There should be no more confusion about who runs a popular local coffee roasting company.



Java Joe’s is marking its 20th anniversary as a roasting wholesaler by rebranding into Kathy, Dave and Eric’s Flavored Coffee Company.



The business produces a wide variety of flavored coffees as well as unflavored single origin or blends.



For years, customers had asked, ‘Who’s Joe?’ when there never was a Joe.



Now the company is named for its 3 owners: Kathy and Dave Pagnani and Eric Cole.



With the new name comes new whimsical packaging with humorous phrases and a retooled website.



Cole says there’s a lack of top quality flavored coffees in the market.

“A lot of other folks out there, they’ll take a lousy coffee and they’ll put the flavoring over it. Here, we still use that great high-quality coffee and we have the flavoring underneath. So, you get that taste of French vanilla, but the rest of that is that high-end coffee. No bitterness, sweet, smooth and that’s what we strive for,” says Cole.

A reveal party was held Thursday night at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market.



Kathy, Dave and Eric’s plans to continue operating out of its facility on Binghamton’s Eastside.



The goal is to start selling its wholesale coffee to cafes and retail stores outside of Greater Binghamton while increasing its online sales.



Its fundraising program continues to operate nationwide.



For more information or to place an order, go to www.kathydaveanderics.com.