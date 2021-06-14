Jason Johnson charged with attempted murder after shooting Trooper Becky Seager in the hip

TOWN OF COLESVILLE – There’s been an update regarding the Colesville man that shot a State Trooper.

Wednesday night officers responded to a check the welfare call where Jason Johnson shot Becky Seager in the hip.

A manhunt took place and at 4:40 pm yesterday, Johnson was found on a riverbank of State Route 79 and was taken into custody.

Shortly after, Seager was discharged from the hospital and greeted by her fellow officers.

Police say that a second trooper sustained a shrapnel injury during the exchange of gun fire with Johnson.

Johnson was arraigned this morning at Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing on 2 counts of Attempted Murder in the first degree.