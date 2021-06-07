Jason Garnar signs new legislation for 12 and 13 year-old hunters

BROOME COUNTY – Jason Garnar signed new legislation allowing 12 and 13 year-olds to deer hunt with firearms and crossbows.

During hunting season and within areas that allow it, 12 and 13 year-olds may use a rifle, shotgun, muzzleloading firearm or crossbow.

“Hunting is a tradition for many in Broome County and one that families often share from generation to generation,” Garnar said. “We know that many hunting families have been waiting for this change; 12- and 13-year-olds were already able to hunt smaller game with firearms, so it made sense to permit them to take deer as well. We appreciate our state lawmakers who helped make this change in the law a reality.”

Junior hunters must be licensed and take a hunting safety course.

Supervision by a licensed adult hunter is required as well.