Jason Garnar addresses “high” transmission status for Broome County

BROOME COUNTY – As COVID numbers continue to spike in Greater Binghamton, Broome County has now crossed the threshold into a high virus transmission designation.

County Executive Jason Garnar held a virtual coronavirus briefing today to implore residents to resume COVID safety protocols such as mask wearing indoors and social distancing.

There is currently no mandate from either the state or county and the previous states of emergency have been lifted.

Broome received the high transmission status for having exceeded 100 active cases per 100,000 residents.

Garnar says we’re on the brink of a return to January’s high numbers.

“After a taste of normalcy the past couple of months, no one wants to go backwards and I sure don’t want to either. But, we know exactly how this can play out if we sit by and do nothing. We’ve all lived that,” says Garnar.

Garnar also renewed his please to the unvaccinated to get the vaccine.

And he says the county health department is following CDC guidance in encouraging local school districts to require masks.

The county has resumed posting daily COVID data on weekdays at GoBroomeCounty.com/HD/coronavirus.

You can also find vaccination clinic information there.