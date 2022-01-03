BINGHAMTON, NY – After taking his oath on Saturday, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham spent his first full day in the office today.

We caught up with the new mayor as he was surveying the progress of the demolition of the Water Street parking garage that is attached to Boscov’s.

Kraham, who served as Deputy Mayor for the 8 years of the Rich David administration, announced his own number 2 today.

Kraham appointed Megan Heiman.

Heiman has worked in city hall since 2017 as the Assistant to the Mayor for Neighborhood and Youth Affairs.

Kraham also elevated Brian Seachrist to Corporation Counsel which acts as the city’s attorney.

Seachrist has been with the department since 2005.

Kraham also took the interim tags off the leaders of Parks and D-P-W and retained 4 other department heads.

“A lot of the same team will be sticking around from the David administration. This is a team that knows how to get things done, is experienced, is well-qualified. So, we want to continue that momentum,” says Kraham.

One new face will be Kraham’s selection to lead the Economic Development office.

Sarah Glose has worked for Empire State Development since 2018.

Kraham says he spent the day talking with members of City Council and meeting with his management team.