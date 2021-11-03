Jared Kraham ready to step in as Binghamton Mayor

BINGHAMTON, NY – Less than 24 hours after his victory in the race for Binghamton’s next Mayor, Jared Kraham is already discussing the transition process with his current boss.

Kraham, who is currently Deputy Mayor, joined Mayor Rich David to outline the upcoming handover with the media.

The Republican defeated Democratic City Councilman Joe Burns by about 700 votes yesterday.

Despite having worked inside the David administration for all of its nearly 8 years, Kraham says he still plans to follow the same formal and professional process as previous transitions.

“It would have been very easy to simply switch offices on January 1st. But we’re not doing that. We’re doing it the right way, we’re going to involve department heads, and set the city up for success starting on January 1st,” says Kraham.

David held a meeting this morning with all of the city’s department heads and requested individual transition plans from each.

He says a number of senior managers have been holding off on retirement until a new Mayor was elected.

David says he’s proud to have served as a mentor to Kraham.

“He’s exceptionally bright, articulate, intelligent, he knows how to get things done. I am proud of his accomplishments and I look to forward to seeing the great things that he’s going to be able to do. I think we have a very similar mindset, but he’s his own person, he’s his own man, he has his own vision and ideas and projects for the city,” says David.

David says he plans to finish out his final term strong with a focus on overseeing the ongoing construction of the 8 million dollar new central fire station, breaking ground on a new 7 and a half million dollar youth center at Columbus Park and preparations to demolish the Water Street parking ramp to make way for a 50 million dollar mixed use parking and housing development.