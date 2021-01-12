Jared Kraham announces bid for mayor

BINGHAMTON, NY – The number 2 man in charge at the City of Binghamton has announced that he is running for his boss’s job.

Current Deputy Mayor Jared Kraham announced today that he will be running for the post currently occupied by Rich David.

Kraham says over the 7 years he has served the city, he has been an integral part of some important moments in Binghamton’s history.

The candidate says he has helped in rebuilding city streets, removing blight, and even keeping the Rumble Ponies in Binghamton.

Kraham says he is running with the experience it takes to get results the people deserve.

“We are at a serious moment in our nation’s history, and one thing is clear. Our democracy demands serious, capable, and decent public servants from the highest seats of government to the local level,” says Kraham.

The Republican made the announcement at the Double Tree Hotel in Binghamton.

Mayor David cannot run again due to term limits.

Kraham says the city needs someone with experience to tackle Binghamton’s economic recovery after COVID.

He says at 30 years old, he has the experience necessary to do the job.