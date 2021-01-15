January is National Birth Defects Prevention Month, Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network raises awareness

BINGHAMTON, NY – January is National Birth Defects Prevention Month, and a local organization is doing their part to raise awareness.

Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network is looking to increase awareness of steps that can be taken by families to reduce the chances of their baby being born with a birth defect.

Mothers and Babies is partnering with the National Birth Defects Prevention Network and the Center for Disease Control to get the word out about the critical steps for prevention.

Mothers and Babies Director of Perinatal Programs Christie Finch says that one of the keys to a healthy pregnancy starts with mom taking care of herself first.

“This year, we’re focused on “Best for you, best for baby”, and what that really means is that mom needs to be healthy before she becomes pregnant. All of the good things that she’s doing for herself, are eventually going to lead to a healthier pregnancy in the long run,” says Finch.

Finch continued with other steps that families can take to reduce the chances of a birth defect, including women taking 400 micrograms of folic acid or a multivitamin every day, visiting a health care provider before pregnancy, making sure mom is a healthy weight, and to avoid harmful substances.