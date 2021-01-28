January 28 weather forecast: Coldest air all season

(Thursday, January 28th, 2021) Temperatures take a tumble for the second half of the week. It’ll likely be the coldest air we’ve felt all season!

It turns brisk and colder with some snow showers south and southeast of Lake Ontario Thursday into Friday with at least a minor accumulation possible. Highest totals of 3-5” by Friday morning are possible for portions of Cortland and Tompkins counties.

Highs will probably struggle to get to the double digits on Friday with some wind to boot!

Yes, it looks like this could be the coldest shot of air we’ve felt this winter so far. It won’t stick around for too long though. Temperatures moderate some as we go through the second half of the weekend.

We’re keeping an eye on a storm system that could bring some widespread snow Sunday and Monday. There’s some uncertainty at this point as to how far north it travels. Our computer models range from no snow accumulation up to 6 or 7 inches. We’ll keep you posted.

Thursday: Brisk and colder. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Highs near 20. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Wind chills in the single digits.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy with a few snow showers southeast of Lake Ontario. Accumulations of 1-4” possible in Tompkins and Cortland counties. The rest of the Southern Tier could pick up a fresh coating to an inch. Lows near 5. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Wind chills -20 to 0.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Brisk and very cold with highs in the low teens! Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Wind Chills -10 to 0.

Saturday: Intervals of sun and still very cold. Highs in the mid teens.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow developing late in the day. Highs in the 20s.

Monday: Chance of snow showers. Highs near 30.





Tuesday: Chance snow, mostly cloudy. Highs near 30.





Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.