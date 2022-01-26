(Wednesday, January 26, 2022) The snow takes a break for a little bit, but the bitterly cold air rages on.

It’s another frigid January day in 2022 across the Southern Tier.

Despite the sunshine, highs only reach the low to mid-teens.

Luckily there is not much of a breeze, but any little bit of wind will make the air feel close to zero throughout the day.

High pressure is centered over the state, which will cause readings to drop quickly to below 0 and -10.

After midnight, a light breeze is expected to kick up pushing temperatures above zero by Thursday morning.

High pressure continues to slide east of Binghamton which leads to more of a southerly breeze and more tolerable/seasonable air come Thursday afternoon.

Highs for much of the day should be well into the 20s!

A bit of light accumulating snow is expected late Thursday night into at least the start of Friday with another arctic cold front.

Lows Thursday night will be pretty balmy for late January standards, 20s, but after starting near 30 to start Friday before readings likely drop during the day Friday.

Then our focus turns to a major winter storm developing near the East Coast Friday afternoon into the start of the weekend.

It is too close to call as far as potential snowfall for the Southern Tier.

Binghamton has been landing right on the edge of many long-range snowfall maps.

Regardless if we see light snow or not, we know it’s going to be a very cold and very windy day Saturday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold.. High low teens. Wind: Light NNW. Wind chill 0 to 10.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear. Lows drop to near -5, then rise to near 10 after midnight through sunrise. Wind: NW shifting to SE 4-8 mph.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy at times. High low 20s. Wind Chill: 12 to 17.

Friday: Chance of snow showers, especially in the morning. High mid 20s, but falling to the teens by the evening.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Windy and cold. High low teens.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 20s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Milder. High mid 30s.