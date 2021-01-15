January 15 weather forecast: Quiet day for Friday

(Friday, January 15th, 2020) After a foggy start, the weather is quiet during the day Friday.

A storm system moving over the Ohio Valley will bring rain and snow going into the weekend.

It will also bring colder, more seasonable temperatures through the weekend and into Monday.

We’ll see patchy fog early Friday morning.

Then clouds will persist through the day Friday but there will be no weather woes throughout the daytime.

There will be a bit of a breeze and seasonably mild temperatures.

Friday evening, rain showers begin to move into the Southern Tier from the southwest.

Rain will mix with wet snow, first in higher elevations overnight and then into the valleys Saturday morning.

In higher elevations, an accumulation of 1-3” is expected by Saturday morning.

A trace an inch is expected elsewhere during the day Saturday.

This storm system will pull away from the region on Saturday but wrap around moisture, a westerly wind and help from the Great Lakes will cause snow showers to stick with us through Sunday morning.

Additional accumulations of 1-3” is possible with the higher totals north and east of Binghamton.

Friday: Mainly cloudy and quiet during the day. Rain and snow develop in the evening. Highs near 40. Wind: SE 5-15+ mph.

Friday Night: Rain changing to snow. Accumulation of 1-3” possible. Low near 32. Wind: SW 3-5 mph.

Saturday: Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers and highs near 30.

Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow showers. High near 32.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High near 30.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers. Highs near 30.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers. Highs near 30.



