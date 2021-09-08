Jamie Crowley arraigned following July shooting incident

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Windsor man accused of shooting at a woman for doing a K-turn in his driveway was arraigned at the Broome County Courthouse this morning.

Back in August, Jamie Crowley allegedly shot at a woman for turning around in his driveway and also allegedly fired at a Sheriff’s Deputy who responded.

He’s been charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon and firearm, menacing a police officer and reckless endangerment.

Crowley’s girlfriend has posted his bail of 10 thousand dollars in cash.