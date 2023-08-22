The NBA has just announced that Sixers point guard, James Harden has been fined $100,000 for his remarks towards Sixers’ President, Daryl Morey.

On August 14, Harden was recorded publicly stating “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he is a part of”.

This all came out after rumors began surfacing last week, stating that the Sixers were unable to find a suitable deal for Harden’s trade request.

Back in June, Harden picked up his $35.6M player option to begin talks for a trade, but no one including the LA Clippers, which is Hardens desired team, was able to meet the teams’ asking price.

According to the NBA, the league’s investigation which included an interview with Harden, confirmed the comments were made because Harden believed the 76ers would not accommodate his request to be traded.

