Jail protesters hold another rally for inmate release

BINGHAMTON, NY – Several groups continue to express their outrage at the risk of infection to inmates inside the Broome County Jail.

Citizen Action, JUST and Truth Pharm held another car rally outside of County Executive Garnar’s daily briefing Tuesday.

They demand that all inmates with underlying medical conditions and those being held on non-violent charges be released during the pandemic.

Several relatives of inmates spoke out about their concern.

Angrew Pragacz of JUST says lives are at stake.

“I feel like both the county executive and the sheriff and the district attorney have brushed us off as inconsequential, has lied about us, have lied about the people that are incarcerated, the conditions under which they are being held. I don’t think they are being fully transparent, I don’t think they are taking this in the serious manner in which we take it,” says Pragacz.

Pragacz says the groups plan to continue their protests until county leaders act.

Sheriff Dave Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that 12 inmates have tested positive along with 13 corrections officers and one member of the Sheriff’s Department’s law enforcement division.

Harder says no inmates have required hospitalization, and that just one is currently in the jail’s medical unit