BINGHAMTON, NY – A major Binghamton Toyota dealership has been sold.

The sale of Jack Sherman Toyota to Williams Toyota has been made official, with Williams Toyota taking over the week of 2/14. This will be their first location in Binghamton.

Jack Sherman Toyota said in an email to customers that many of the current staff will stay in their roles, making the transition easier.

The sale comes after the retirement of Jack Sherman President and owner, Michael Corey.

Williams Toyota currently operates dealerships in Sayre and Elmira.