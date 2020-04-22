Jack Sherman Toyota offering virtual car buying

BINGHAMTON, NY – While people may be doing less driving at the moment, there are still ways to purchase a new car virtually.

Jack Sherman Toyota is continuing to offer various services despite the restrictive measures in place due to COVID-19.

The car dealership’s lot is currently closed.

However, those searching for a new car can go to the Jack Sherman Toyota website and search the entire inventory of vehicles there.

President Mike Corey says this may even be the start of a new trend.

“We’re learning, kind of, on the go. We did it before. But, not a lot. But, now we’re learning a lot more. So, we’re able to accommodate people a lot more, a lot easier. It’s streamlining the process, and actually, simplifying it quite a bit,” says Corey.

The Jack Sherman Toyota service center remains open as it was deemed an essential business.

Along with social distancing and sanitation measures, there are a couple of other adjustments as well.

Customers must make an appointment ahead of time, and the hours of operation have changed to 8 to 3 Monday through Friday and 8 to noon on Saturdays.

