JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Johnson City Department of Public Works has announced roadwork for August 21.

On Monday, roadwork will begin on Harry L. Drive at the Wegmans and Oakdale Commons entrance intersection. From 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction.

Drivers can expect to see long delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.