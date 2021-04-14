J.C. Police search man accused of assault and other charges

JOHNSON CITY – The Johnson City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding Clifford Harris.

Police say Harris got into a domestic dispute with a 21 year-old woman on Monday at a location on main Street in the village.

When the victim went to leave in a car, Harris allegedly got into another vehicle, which he wasn’t authorized to use, and then drove erratically, striking the other car before fleeing.

Harris is wanted on charges of Aggravated Family Offense, Reckless Endangerment, Harassment and more.

Police say he’s also being sought on Assault, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Unlawful Imprisonment by another