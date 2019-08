JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – A Johnson City man is charged with sexually assaulting a young girl.

The J.C. Police Department arrested 51-year-old Jack Cole for rape.

On August 1st, police say the alleged victim reported that Cole sexually abused her at her home back in May.

Police say this attack was not random and that the defendant and the victim knew each other.

Cole is being charged with Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child.