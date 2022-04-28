JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH)-A Johnson City man is accused of trying to kill someone by shooting at a car on Sunday morning.



J.C. Police arrested 30 year old Denzel Duncan Wednesday at an address on Arlington Street in the village.



Duncan is charged with attempted murder and weapons charges for allegedly firing at an occupied vehicle on Diment Street at 8 a.m. on Sunday.



Detectives recovered 9mm shell casings from the scene and say they found a loaded 9mm handgun inside Duncan’s home.



Police say Duncan and his intended victim know each other and this was not a random act.