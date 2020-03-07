J.C.C. will hold annual Purim Carnival on Sunday

VESTAL, NY – It’s time again to don your favorite costume and head to the J.C.C. for hamantaschen and family fun.

The Center in Vestal is holding its annual Purim Carnival on Sunday.

The festive Jewish holiday celebrates the actions of Queen Esther who saved the Jews in Persia from the evil man Haman.

Children and adults alike are encouraged to dress up and play a variety of games and win an array of prizes.

Activities include bean bag toss, ring toss and even a matza smashing game.

“There’s kids who come in costume, they’re parading around. There’s balloons, it’s a very light atmosphere. A lot of laughter, a lot of giggles. It’s really, really fun to see all of the kids walk around in their costumes too. And who doesn’t like dressing up in the Springtime? It’s great. It’s a ball,” says Adult and Youth Coordinator Harry Cohen.

And there’s the traditional hamantaschen cookies that are triangular shaped just like Haman’s hat.

The staff will be dressed in a carnival theme with Cohen serving as the Ringmaster.

The event runs from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm Sunday at the J.C.C. on Clubhouse Road.

Adults are $1, children are $5 with a family maximum of $20.

Plus there will be pizza and soda available for a nominal fee.