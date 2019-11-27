Ivory Christmas returning to downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON – Downtown Binghamton is once again looking to be awash in music, lights, Santa and family holiday cheer.

Mayor Rich David announced the return of Ivory Christmas this Saturday.

Four decorated street pianos will line Gorgeous Washington Street and the Parlor City Commons, with musicians performing holiday classics.

The third annual event corresponds this year with Small Business Saturday so that revelers can check out what downtown retailers have to offer.

Craft Bar and Kitchen owner Adam Tuttle says many downtown businesses are working to deck out their facades with Christmas spirit.

“It was nice to hear the business owners embrace it themselves and say, ‘Why don’t we each be responsible for our own property? Really go crazy with the lights and the trees.’ We have a very big surprise that we’re actively working on for ours,” he said.

Craft will also feature a sixteen foot floor piano on its patio that families can enjoy.

Ivory Christmas runs from five to nine on Saturday.

Scheduled pianists are Rick Pedro, John Kanazawich, Jan DeAngelo, Conrad Taylor, Shemar Prince and Matt Vavalle.

The theater group BLAST will perform scenes from holiday classics.

And there will be additional music from the Binghamton High School Chamber Winds and Davidge Choir, the Seton High School Singers, the Flute Studio of Binghamton and SRO Productions Carolers.

Plus, Santa himself will be greeting children from five to eight in the Parlor City Commons.

And Binghamton Police will be collecting unwrapped gift donations for Toys for Tots.