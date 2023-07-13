ITHACA, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local student has won the Tompkins County Board of Elections ‘I Voted’ sticker contest.

Dakota Tseng, a recently graduated senior from New Roots Charter School, submitted the winning design The design, which features a cat in a field of flowers with the words “I Voted,” will be printed on 30,000 stickers and handed out to Tompkins County voters in the 2023 general election.

Tseng will be recognized by the Board at their July 18 meeting. Tseng said, “As a recently graduated senior, I love to participate in democracy. I hope my sticker design will inspire others to engage as well!”

Eight stickers were designed by students from local schools and voted on by the public. Over 2,100 votes were cast for the top sticker design.

Republican Elections Commissioner Alanna Congdon said, “Kudos to Dakota and all of the young people who submitted designs – they were fantastic and great expressions of our local artistic talent. We had excellent turnout for this election – I wish we could say that about all elections! I hope that having a new and exciting sticker available only to voters in Tompkins County will encourage more people to show up to the polls this November.”

The 2023 General Election will take place on November 7.