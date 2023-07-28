ITHACA, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Ithaca City School District is reducing their carbon footprint with a new transportation initiative.

This week, the ICSD added two electric, zero-emission school buses to its fleet in an attempt to switch to a completely electric bus system by 2035. The electric busses took their inaugural ride, transporting students involved in the district’s inclusive, project-based summer program.

“Being a diesel/gas school bus driver for the past 14 years, I’m happy to be a part of the ICSD’s

transition to electrifying the fleet,” said Michael Friedman, bus driver and DMV 19-a trainer. “Over the past few days, I have been driving the new bus with students and it’s been an overall positive experience. The electric bus is quiet and drives smoothly. There are no emissions, so overall it’s safer for the children we transport.”

The ICSD is working closely with community partners to fully electrify the school bus fleet. They will introduce three more electric buses in time for the start of the 2023-24 school year.

In April of 2022, New York State passed legislation mandating all new school buses purchased to be zero emission by 2027 with all buses in operation to be electric by 2035. The district’s plans to go electric were in motion before the passing of these laws. They will follow requirements made by the state as they continue to build their fleet.

Electric buses produce no toxic exhaust, resulting in a healthier environment. They are equipped with integrated child seats, lap-shoulder belts, video, live-GPS, wireless connectivity, and LED first light stop arm and school bus signs.