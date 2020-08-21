Ithaca Restaurant Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

The owner of Fat Jacks BBQ restaurant did not pay about $200,000 in sales tax.

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced today that Geoffrey Tyrrell, the owner, pleaded guilty to grand larceny and criminal tax fraud charges.

Tyrell obtained $199,491 in sales tax from his customers and did not file sales tax returns between 2013 and 2017.

“Sales tax dollars fund vital public services. When that money is diverted instead for personal gain, it hurts the communities that need it most — especially in the midst of a global pandemic,” said New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Mike Schmidt. “We will continue to work with all levels of law enforcement to hold those accountable for tax crimes against New Yorkers.”

Tyrrell has paid $95,000 towards the tax due.

The remaining amount will be paid through a restitution order when he’s sentenced on October 2nd, 2020.

You can report tax evasion and fraud online at the Tax Department’s website or by phone at 518-457-0578.