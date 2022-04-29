ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced the vehicles available at different locations at next week’s Abandoned Vehicles tow auction.
The IPD said the auction, which will sell “Abandoned Vehicles” as defined by New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1224, will be held at three different locations in Newfield and Ithaca on May 6, 2022.
The Newfield auction will start at 10:00 a.m. at Charlie’s Towing on 1941 Elmira Road with the following vehicles available:
- 2005 Saturn Vue
- 2002 Ford F150
At 10:45 a.m., more vehicles will be available at Fingerlakes Wrecker at 154 Cecil Malone Drive in Ithaca:
- 1993 Honda Accord
- 1996 Nissan Sentra
- 1995 Honda Civic
- 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix
- 2005 Honda Accord
- 2001 Honda Accord
- 2005 Nissan Sentra
- 2016 Kia Sorento
- 1983 Honda Scooter
The third and final auction will be at 11:45 a.m. at Ryan’s Tow Recovery, 217 Elmira Road in Ithaca with the following vehicles:
- 1995 Chevy Suburban
- 2009 Hyundai Accent
- 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser
- 1991 BMW 318
- 1981 Honda Motorcycle
- 2001 Nissan Altima
The Ithaca Police Department said sales can be done with cash, cashier’s check or certified check. Anyone with questions can contact the City of Ithaca at 607-274-6570.