Ithaca Police investigate shooting and crash

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Around 8:45 AM this morning Ithaca Police responded to the area of Cascadilla Street and Fifth Street, and N. Meadow Street for reports of a motor vehicle collision and a shooting incident, potentially involving a Mercedes.

It was reported that a motor vehicle collision between two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Cascadilla Street and Route 13 North, which is also known as N. Meadow Street. When officers arrived on scene they learned that a grey colored Audi was traveling west on Cascadilla Street, when it ran a red light at the intersection and struck a truck that was stopped on the opposite side of the intersection, while it was waiting on the red light. The driver of the Audi fled from the scene on foot and is still at large. The driver of the truck was injured and transported to Cayuga Medical Center by Bangs Ambulance.

The other vehicle which possibly was a Mercedes was last seen in the area of Cascadilla Street and Fifth Street, prior to fleeing the area.

It is believed that the shooting incident took place in the 500 block of Cascadilla Street. At least one residence was struck by gunfire.

Ithaca Police Officers and Investigators are following up on numerous leads and have secured evidence in this case. It is believed that the occupants of the two vehicles involved in the shooting incident are known to each other.

The Ithaca Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance, and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department through any of the following means: