Ithaca Police arrest man for hate crime

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Ithaca police have arrested a man inside of Wegman’s Supermarket for a hate crime.

The incident happened Thursday evening at the Meadow Street Wegaman’s location, where police were called for a man yelling at a customer in a bathroom.

According to police, Adam House was identified as a male yelling and punching a bathroom stall door while screaming threats to another man inside the bathroom.

Police said the threats included racist slurs and threats to kill the victim.

The victim, who is unknown at this time, was able to get help from a store employee, who then called the police.

When officers arrived at the store, House was still in the bathroom and was taken into custody.

According to police, neither one knew each other before the incident.

House was processed at IPD and charged with Hate Crime Aggravated Harassment. No order of protection was requested by the victim. House was released, per NYS Law, on an appearance ticket.

It is unknown what exactly prompted the threats.