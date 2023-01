SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in federal court, an Ithaca man was sentenced to 26 years and 8 months in prison for sexually exploiting a child.

32-year-old Remanu Phillips admitted to recording videos of himself sexually abusing a child on two separate occasions in 2019.

He then transferred the two videos from his cell phone to his computer, where they were found by law enforcement.

Phillips was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and will be required to register as a sex offender.