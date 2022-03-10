ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Alan Godfrey last summer, according to police.

William Marshall 40, was arrested by Ithaca Police on March 10 in connection to the murder. During the investigation, the IPD Investigation Division, NYSP Major Crimes Unit and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Divisions and the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office “collected and reviews an unprecedented amount of evidence” against Marshall, the arrest report said.

Marshall was later indicted and arrested. He was charged with second-degree Murder, and second- and third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He is being held without bail and was transported to a secure detention facility.

Godfrey, 32, was murdered around 12:42 a.m. on July 20, 2021 in the 200 block of Taughannock Boulevard, a “well-traveled area”, according to police. At the time of the murder, police said they believed Godfrey was specifically targeted and that this was not a random act of violence.

Last month, Marshall also pled guilty to multiple felony weapon and drug charges after an illegally possessed gun, marijuana, and tens of thousands of dollars of drug money were found in his apartment. In mid-August 2021, Ithaca Police searched his home and found a loaded .380 caliber handgun originally reported stolen from Norfolk, VA in 2014. They also found over a pound of marijuana and more than $37,000 in cash. Police didn’t confirm whether that search warrant was connected to the murder.

Ithaca Police are asking anyone with more information on Godrey’s murder call the department in any of the following ways: