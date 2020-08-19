Ithaca college will not have students on campus this fall

ITHACA, NY – Ithaca College announced yesterday that no students will be returning to campus for the fall semester.

The school joins others in the country with this decision, including Notre Dame and Michigan State.

In a letter to the Ithaca College community, the school says that they are choosing to prioritize health and safety as the pandemic continues.

They also say that this year’s college experience would be nothing like the experience they would want student’s to have.

The college added that they do plan on bringing students back for the spring.

The letter went on to detail different ways students can stay connected and participate within the Ithaca community.