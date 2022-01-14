JOHNSON CITY, NY – New York State is acknowledging a significant disparity in the time it takes to get PCR test results at its two local test facilities.

Turn around time for the joint testing and vaccination facility that opened at the former Davis College in Johnson City on December 16th has been running six days in recent weeks.

That’s in comparison to a 2-3 day wait at the testing operation at the Binghamton University Foundation building near the J-C Walmart.

The state is working with its test lab partner at Davis College, BioReference, to bring its turnaround time closer in line with the state average of 3 days.

The B-U site, which opened on January 7th is operated by Quadrant Biosciences.