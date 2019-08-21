Islamberg attack plotters get prison time

Two of four young men arrested for plotting to attack a Delaware County Muslim community with homemade explosives were sentenced Friday to four to 12 years in prison.

20-year-old Brian Colaneri and 19-year-old Andrew Crysel of the Rochester area pleaded guilty to terrorism conspiracy in June.

They and two others were accused of planning to attack Islamberg in Hancock.

Police have said they had access to 23 rifles and shotguns and three homemade explosives when they were arrested in January.

Islamberg is a community of about 200 residents that has been targeted with accusations, many spread on right-wing websites, of being a terrorist enclave.

In 2017, a Tennessee man was convicted of federal charges for what authorities called plans to burn down Islamberg’s mosque.

Police and analysts dismiss the terror camp claims.

Both defendants expressed remorse.

Representatives of Islamberg say the plot has changed residents’ lives causing many of its children to live in fear.

A third defendant, 20-year-old Vincent Vetromile, is scheduled to be sentenced to seven to 12 years in prison later this month after pleading guilty to weapons possession.

A 16-year-old high school student from suburban Rochester pleaded guilty in youth criminal court last month to criminal possession of a weapon as a crime of terrorism.

He will be sentenced to seven years in state prison, serving the first two years in juvenile detention.