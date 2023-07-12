BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A former NFL football player is teaming up with a local non-profit to raise money for children’s programs.

Isaiah Kacyvenski and his family, in collaboration with The Children’s Home, are hosting the 18th Annual Maggie Memorial Charity Golf Tournament on July 14 at Traditions at the Glen. Kacyvenski, an NFL veteran and Broome County native, started the tournament in honor of his mother Margaret Kulakowski. Kulakowski spent 12 years of her childhood at the Home and all proceeds from the tournament will go to benefiting children’s programs. Over $400,000 has been raised in the last 17 years.

The event is highlighted with celebrities, professional athletes, and members of the community. Guests include current ESPN Analyst and former Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, former New York Giants guard, Chris Snee, and mixed martial artist and former UFC Middleweight competitor, Tamdan McCrory. A handful of famous Binghamton natives have also been invited to play along. Local celebrities included in the tournament are former Buffalo Sabers ice hockey right winger, Jerry D’Amigo, renowned photorealist painter, Anthony Brunelli, and long-time anchor and news director, NewsChannel34’s own Jim Ehmke.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m. A dinner and award presentation will immediately be following play.

A silent auction runs from 9 a.m. to dinner and features items donated by celebrity guests and local businesses, autographed memorabilia, gift certificates, gift baskets and more. There will also be a hole-in-one contest where someone could walk away with a $5,000 cash prize. Tournament prizes will be awarded.

The Children’s Home is a nonprofit located in Binghamton offering over 25 programs to help the overall health and wellness of more than 800 children and their families.

Kacyvenski is currently a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Will Ventures, a media startup company influenced by sport.